Baystate doctor discusses importance of Tiktok’s new time limits for minors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular social media app, TikTok, is now placing a daily time limit for younger users.

“I do think the efforts need to be made to limit the amount of time,” said Dr. Barry Sarvet with Baystate’s Department of Psychiartry.

Tiktok is making changes and is limiting users under the age of 18 to 60 minutes a day. Western Mass News spoke with Sarvet, who told us that having limits on the app is important for developing children.

“These apps are designed in a way to engage so that people can be exposed to them more and more and that is how they are successful,” Sarvet noted.

Under this new Tiktok default setting, younger users would have to enter a passcode in order to keep scrolling. Sarvet explained that when kids spend so much time watching videos, it can create a harmful online persona.

“The negative impact of this is how kids compare themselves to other people that they see on social media and that also includes bullying and criticism and comments and it also includes the amplification of negative messages that could be very dangerous,” Sarvet explained.

“The kids, they only watch videos, all day watching videos,” said Carmen Santos.

Santos, a grandmother from Chicopee, expressed her concerns about children spending so much time watching videos. Another grandmother, Wanda Lopez from Springfield, told us she thinks the 60-minute time limit is not enough

“I think that is still long, with the way things are happening right now with kids. I mean, there is a lot of parents that really care for and watch what their kids do, but some of them can’t do it because they are working and stuff, but I think it is really dangerous for kids, ya know,” Lopez added.

The restrictions on the app are expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

