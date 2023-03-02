Eastfield Mall developer hosts community meeting to discuss future plans

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Plans to redevelop the Eastfield Mall in Springfield are underway. Springfield City Councilor Zaida Govan joined community members and the developer, Onyx Partners Limited, for an on-site tour on Wednesday.

“We invited all the businesses to the site visit, as well as the residents because of the houses that are back there, so we invited everyone out to just come here, listen to what’s being proposed, and they [were] able to ask questions…Not too many businesses were present and that’s because the developers met with them previously and there’s a plan to help them relocate if they need help relocating, which I am really excited about,” Govan said.

Govan told Western Mass News that redevelopment plans are still in the early stages, but she painted a picture of what people might expect in the future for the Eastfield Mall.

“There’s no names of any of the stores that are coming out, but what the plan is basically is to demolish the building that’s there currently and then rebuild separate buildings, so there will be say a restaurant, there will be a big major store and other smaller stores, kind of what the Enfield Plaza is like,” Govan explained.

The Western Mass. Economic Development Council is assisting with relocation efforts for the 43 small businesses currently inside the Eastfield Mall that are being impacted by the redevelopment plans.

“The developers have been upfront in the fact that there’s going to be demolition and there’s going to have to be relocations and, obviously, the businesses are rightly concerned about the costs and the impacts to their businesses and their livelihood, so we’re looking to minimize all that as much as possible,” said Western Mass. Economic Development Council President Rick Sullivan.

As for what’s next, we’re told Onyx Partners Limited has begun a permit process with the city, but there is no timeline for when the demolition could take place or when businesses must move out. We also asked Govan if she has received any pushback from the small business owners inside the mall. She said it seems mostly everyone is on board with the idea.

“Of course, we know the Eastfield Mall has been under-utilized for a very long time and it’s kind of dying, so I think people are excited to see something happen there,” Govan said.

We reached out to the developer for comment today but, have not yet heard back.

