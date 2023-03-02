Governor Healey budget proposal plans to fund East-West Rail

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, Governor Healey announced her multi-billion-dollar state budget that will fund the East-West rail.

The budget is expected to set aside money for a project that aims to connect eastern and western Mass.

It’s a project that’s been years in the making under the support from the governor’s predecessor, Charlie Baker.

Now, Governor Maura Healey is proposing several million dollars be set aside for a passenger train to connect the state.

“We wanted to present a budget that would set Massachusetts up for success by lowering costs, growing our economy, and delivering on the promise of our people,” said Gov. Healey.

The Healey-Driscoll administration unveiled its 2024 fiscal budget.

The historic 55 billion dollar proposed budget was filed alongside a 750 million dollar tax package and includes funding for advancements in education, climate change and transportation.

Among the line items, $12.5 million dollars set aside for the east west rail.

The proposed funding gained positive reaction from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“I think that important to start moving this project forward and trying to catch up with our European sisters and brothers and Asian sisters and brothers who are far ahead of us when it comes to passenger rail aspects, “said Mayor Sarno.

Mayor Sarno said the $12.5 million dollars is just the start of a project with major potential.

“It opens a myriad of opportunities,” said Mayor Sarno. “Economic development opportunities, job opportunities, housing opportunities. And again, our price points, and I call it the golden west, are much better than the eastern part of the state and I’m looking forward to it and I will continue to advocate.”

The commuter rail project aims to connect eastern and western Mass. by a high-speed train.

Making stops along the way in Chester, Pittsfield, Springfield, Palmer, Worcester, and Boston.

In August, then-Governor Charlie Baker signed an infrastructure bond bill that included $275 million dollars towards development of the rail.

Luis Morales, a Springfield resident shared with Western Mass News he is eager to see the project gaining traction.

“I actually think it’s a wonderful idea for people to travel across the state,” said Morales. “It’s actually beneficial for the commonwealth to be connected completely so we can look for other jobs and for other places to call home.”

There is currently no timeline set for when riders can expect to see the rail in action. As for the Governor Healey’s final budget, that will be voted on this summer.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.