Hartford man sentenced for role in robbery of AT&T store in West Springfield

HARTFOD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who pleaded guilty for his role in several violent robberies at AT&T stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts has been sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut said 20-year-old Deshawn Baugh of Hartford, CT was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty in November 2022 to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Prosecutors explained that Baugh’s associates robbed AT&T stores in Newington, CT in January 2021 and Enfield, CT in February 2021. Baugh then joined in and they all robbed an AT&T store in Canton, CT in April 2021 and attempted to rob stores in Torrington and Glastobury, CT in May 2021, but they were locked out of the stores.

In June 2021, Baugh and the other suspects allegedly robbed an AT&T store in West Springfield, armed with a semiautomatic pistol, a semiautomatic rifle, and two handguns. They fled in a vehicle, driven by one of the other suspects, and a high-speed chase ensued. The pursuit ended when the getaway vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser.

Baugh and the suspects were arrested and a search of the vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of over $150,000 in stolen merchanides and guns that were used in the robbery.

After his prison term, Baugh will have three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $124,000 in restitution, which reflects the loss from the Canton, CT robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the other suspects have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

