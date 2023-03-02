A Holyoke Police Sergeant is suspended based on investigation

A Holyoke Police Sergeant is suspended based on investigation
By Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, the Holyoke Police Department confirmed to Western Mass News that a police sergeant has been suspended without pay.

Officials confirmed that on Tuesday, February 28th, a Holyoke Police Department Sergeant was placed on a 5-day suspension without pay.

We’re told the suspension was a direct result of a completed internal affairs investigation which found the sergeant violated a standard operating procedure.

The department added the investigation did not find any evidence of any officers being directly assaulted or threatened.

Western Mass News will give more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Mild today & tomorrow; winter storm likely to end the week
Photo of a JetBlue aircraft.
Evasive action: Pilot pulls up as another jet crosses runway
Home destroyed after fire on Maple Street in Southampton
Home destroyed after fire on Maple Street in Southampton
Stolen vehicle with toddler in back seat 022723
22-month-old girl in stolen car located at hospital, suspect arrested after pursuit
Man arrested for double homicide of Springfield man, Maine teenager

Latest News

Town by Town: ‘Adopt-A-Class’ program, Irish flag raising, local business launches fundraiser
Town by Town: ‘Adopt-A-Class’ program, Irish flag raising, local business launches fundraiser
Getting Answers: Chicopee School Committee reviews cellphone pouches
Getting Answers: Chicopee School Committee discusses cellphone pouches
Getting Answers: Healey-Driscoll administration reveal 2024 budget proposal
Getting Answers: Healey-Driscoll administration reveal 2024 budget proposal
Trustee David Lipshutz claimed the Mega Millions prize on behalf of the Skylark Group Trust.
Winner claims $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize sold in Belchertown