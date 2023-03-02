A Holyoke Police Sergeant is suspended based on investigation

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, the Holyoke Police Department confirmed to Western Mass News that a police sergeant has been suspended without pay.

Officials confirmed that on Tuesday, February 28th, a Holyoke Police Department Sergeant was placed on a 5-day suspension without pay.

We’re told the suspension was a direct result of a completed internal affairs investigation which found the sergeant violated a standard operating procedure.

The department added the investigation did not find any evidence of any officers being directly assaulted or threatened.

Western Mass News will give more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.