Late winter storm set to bring accumulating snow Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Storm Watches up for Franklin, Hampshire, Berkshire, and western Hampden County for Friday evening to Saturday evening…

We started the week with a storm and will end it with one. Low pressure approaching from the Southwest will bring a period of heavy snow and a wintry mix to western Mass.

Tonight, skies stay mostly clear with a healthy breeze becoming lighter after midnight. Temperatures fall into the mid 20s for most by sunrise.

Partly cloudy skies become overcast by the afternoon and evening as low pressure approaches and breezes stay light from the north. Snow begins between 6 and 9pm, so mostly after the evening commute. It will be a seasonable day with highs around 40 and temps eventually drop back to freezing by Friday night. Wind increases Friday night from the East with gusts to 40-45mph in the hills and 25-30mph in the valley through midday Saturday.

A significant snowfall is looking likely north of the Mass Pike with the highest snow amounts expected around and north of Rt.2. The exact snow amounts though are proving difficult to forecast. Unlike Monday, this storm will feature a “warm nose” or mid-level warm air that moves in overnight, changing snow to a wintry mix. Any mixing cuts snow totals down quite a bit and where this is most likely is the lower valley and southern hills. Sleet and even a little rain are possible for a time. The best shot at all snow is north of Rt. 2.

Snow may fall heavy at times late Friday night and overnight, reducing visibility and causing some very difficult travel conditions. Snow totals range from 3-6 inches in central and eastern Hampshire and Hampden Counties to 6-10 inches in the hill towns and Franklin County. Isolated amounts in the NW hills may get to a foot.

Steady snow will lighten and taper off for a while early Saturday morning as a dry slot moves through, but snow and snow showers return on the back side of the low for the late morning and afternoon. Snow tapers off before sunset and we remain dry for the rest of the weekend. High pressure will bring sunshine for Monday, but a Clipper looks to bring a chance for minor snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.