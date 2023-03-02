New Big Y Express location to open at Tower Square

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Similar to urban neighborhoods across the United States, for decades, downtown Springfield has been branded a food desert due to a lack of grocery stores in the heart of the city.

“Urban America faces this challenge across the nation and we are cognizant of that and that’s important because whether young or old, you want to be able to get those fresh foods,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Community members we spoke with downtown on Thursday, who were going about their daily routine - some on their lunch break, others waiting for the bus - all had one thing in common: the desire for easy access to fresh foods.

“It’s definitely hard. I have to go over the bridge or probably a little bit across town to kind of get my fruits and veggies,” said Naisha Pedraza.

“There’s like a Price Rite on Boston Road, a Walmart, but you gotta hop on the bus and drive,” said Jerrington James.

However, the city of Springfield has good news for those who frequent downtown. In the coming months, one empty storefront in Tower Square will be full of fresh fruits and veggies. In the window of the former CVS, a sign reads “Big Y Express: Coming Soon.”

As the Springfield-based grocer works to construct a scaled-down version of their typical grocery store, the city is buzzing about the news. We spoke with Karen Abrahamson as she was leaving the courthouse on her lunch break and she shared her excitement to have a grocery store so close to where she works.

“At lunchtime, being able to grab different items that may be needed for dinner at home in the evening, being able to grab a quick snack,” Abrahamson said.

This project has been years in the making, but now, the city, along with Big Y, finally broke ground. Fighting food insecurity downtown is something Sarno has been working on for some time and he tells us it’s a cause close to his heart.

“It sends a message that when you have a Big Y grocery store, fresh market, coming downtown, things are evolving things are changing,” Sarno added.

The mayor’s office said depending on construction, they hope to have the Big Y Express open in late spring or early summer of this year.

