Greenfield police cruiser struck by car during vehicle stop on Pleasant Street

By Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday night, a Greenfield police cruiser was struck by a car during a routine vehicle stop.

Officials confirmed while police was in the process of conducting a routine vehicle stop on Pleasant Street in Greenfield, an officer’s patrol car was struck while he was inside.

The other car, a red Toyota Corolla, had turned from Federal Street onto Pleasant Street and started westbound when it crossed over the double solid yellow lines and struck the patrol car.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment to minor injuries and for precautionary purposes.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, charges may follow pending a further investigation into the cause of the collision.

Western Mass News will give more details as soon as they become available.

