Vaccine mandates at Mass. community colleges expected to end

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, a big rollback from COVID-19 restrictions was announced as vaccine requirements will come to end at community colleges throughout the Bay State.

Community colleges here in the Bay State will no longer require covid-19 vaccines for students.

The announcement came from the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges and will go into effect at the end of this current semester.

A student at Springfield Technical Community College described this announcement as another step towards normalcy.

“Now that it is lifted, I would say more people would be more willing to get into the healthcare field,” said Limmy Son.

Son also told us she doesn’t have any concerns with joining unvaccinated students in the classroom.

Meanwhile Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal shared this statement with Western Mass News.

“Although vaccines will not be required following the conclusion of spring semester finals, we continue to focus on sanitation protocols and to encourage vaccination, social distancing, masking, and testing when necessary.”

We also checked in with UMass Amherst and a spokesperson there told us they have not have any changes to their vaccine mandate at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.