Vaccine mandates at Mass. community colleges expected to end

Vaccine mandates at Mass. community colleges expected to end
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, a big rollback from COVID-19 restrictions was announced as vaccine requirements will come to end at community colleges throughout the Bay State.

Community colleges here in the Bay State will no longer require covid-19 vaccines for students.

The announcement came from the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges and will go into effect at the end of this current semester.

A student at Springfield Technical Community College described this announcement as another step towards normalcy.

“Now that it is lifted, I would say more people would be more willing to get into the healthcare field,” said Limmy Son.

Son also told us she doesn’t have any concerns with joining unvaccinated students in the classroom.

Meanwhile Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal shared this statement with Western Mass News.

“Although vaccines will not be required following the conclusion of spring semester finals, we continue to focus on sanitation protocols and to encourage vaccination, social distancing, masking, and testing when necessary.”

We also checked in with UMass Amherst and a spokesperson there told us they have not have any changes to their vaccine mandate at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans, Thunderbirds mourning loss of superfan ‘Monkey Man’
Fans, Thunderbirds mourning loss of superfan ‘Monkey Man’
Trustee David Lipshutz claimed the Mega Millions prize on behalf of the Skylark Group Trust.
Winner claims $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize sold in Belchertown
Holyoke Police Department Photo
A Holyoke Police Sergeant is suspended based on investigation
Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
Home destroyed after fire on Maple Street in Southampton
Home destroyed after fire on Maple Street in Southampton

Latest News

Town by Town: Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Ava Duvernay’s Selma movie event, UMass nursing program
Town by Town: Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Ava Duvernay’s Selma movie event, UMass nursing program
Getting Answers: D.PH. will hold public hearing on nursing home closures
Getting Answers: D.PH. will hold public hearing on nursing home closures
Our next winter storm arrives Friday evening and night and wraps up later Saturday.
Janna's Friday Forecast
Getting Answers: FDA considering making Narcan available on store shelves
Getting Answers: FDA considering making Narcan available on store shelves