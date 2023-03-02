Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make hundreds of fraudulent purchases through DoorDash.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Maili Morris was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Authorities said Morris ordered about $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to investigators, Morris made 136 unauthorized purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

WVUE reports the orders were made from retail stores that included Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and several fast-food restaurants.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Morris’ bond has been set at $18 million.

