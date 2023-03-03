Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools discuss higher compensations, layoffs

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools face what one official is calling a “financial cliff” and now the district could cut 15 full-time positions.

On Thursday night, the school committee held a joint meeting where they heard from teachers and the public.

Teachers said they’re frustrated they believe their compensation doesn’t reflect how much they give to the school district.

“I would be making $30 to $40,000 more closer to Boston,” said one teacher. “Their salaries are much higher than out here because it costs more to live there but again, if I were coming out of college, why would I move here? I think our salaries should be competitive.”

Teachers, students, and community members gathered at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School to express their frustrations and ask the school committee for an increase in funding.

“We have an incredible community of educators, an incredible community of students and an incredible community of parents. The problem is the biggest problem that is stopping Amherst and our regional schools from being an amazing, competitive place to teach is the compensation.”

This comes as officials said the district is approaching a “financial cliff.” As a result, the district may be forced to consider eliminating 15 full time positions and offer early retirement incentives.

In the meantime, teachers are asking for more than the proposed two percent cost of living increase.

According to the Amherst Pelham Educators Association, Amherst teachers receive a base salary of $44,254 compared to their Northampton counterparts who receive $48,135.

Mick O’Connor, a seventh-grade teacher at Amherst Pubic Schools said some of the budget cuts come at a high cost.

“When you lose teammates and when you lose people from positions, it makes everyone’s jobs harder,” said O’Connor. “It also comes at an emotional cost, these aren’t just positions that are being lost, these are people who’ve we worked with for a number of years that are also valued.”

Teachers are currently working without a contract and under a “work to rule,” which means they do not work outside school hours.

