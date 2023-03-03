Ceremony marks official kick-off to Massachusetts maple syrup season

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A ceremonial first tree tapping of the year officially kicked off the maple syrup season on Friday. The Maple Corner Farm in Granville hosted the event and one of the co-owners of the farm, Joyce Ripley, told us it takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup.

“It’s a lot of sap we have to bring in for a small amount of syrup,” Ripley said.

Depending on the season, they could sell around 1,200 gallons of syrup a year and sugaring season lasts until early April.

“It’s going to really be determined by the weather. As long as we keep having freezing nights and warming days, the sugaring season will continue…Once the buds on the trees start forming, coming out, we are done because the sap will start going into the buds and making leaves for the trees,” Ripley explained.

Richard Bertram, one of the workers in the maple house, told us about the production process. He said first, they collect the sap from the trees, bring it back to their maple house where they use different filters, and put it through a reverse oxidation machine to remove the water content. They then put it through an evaporator to boil the sap and turn it into syrup, which comes in difference colors and flavors.

“The lighter it is, you get a little bit of maple flavor. The darker it is, you get a more robust flavor of maple,” Bertram said.

Weather patterns also determine how the syrup comes out.

“It all depends on how it is coming out of the trees at that time and what time of the year it is. Usually, the beginning of the year, you are making lighter syrup and at the end of the year, you are making darker…and after the whole process, this is the final product. This is the syrup that will be packaged and sold,” Bertram added.

