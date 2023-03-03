Closings arguments heard in 2014 Springfield murder case

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It is now up to a jury to decide the fate of a Springfield man who is accused of murdering his female housemate back in 2014. Closing arguments have been made in the case and the jury is now deciding if they believe Frederick Pinney did, in fact, strangle and kill Tayclair Moore in Springfield back in 2014.

The trial for Pinney began last week and Western Mass News was there as closing arguments were presented first thing Friday morning. The defense began with their closing statements and pointed fingers at Moore’s boyfriend of 10 years at the time, Christopher Podgurski. Moore, Pinney, and Podgurski all lived with each other at the time of the murder. Attorneys argued that Podgurski admitted to being violent with Moore during their relationship.

“He beats up his girlfriend again and again. He minimizes her. He tries to shift the blame away from himself,” said defense attorney David Rountree.

They also argued that Podgurski may have framed Pinney for the murder.

“Chris Podgurski is the only person, only person that says Fred Pinney was in that room with Ms. Moore’s body, the only person. In fact, he gets things so confused, so confused because the truth never changes, but things that are not true do change,” Rountree added.

However, the prosecution argued that cannot be true, based on the evidence. They said DNA testing proved Pinney’s blood was found on Moore’s dead body and that phone records proved Podgurski was not in Springfield, where the murder took place, at the time of the murder.

“Chris was not in Springfield when Tayclair Moore was killed unless you believe the wild theory that Chris knew that investigators would subpoena his phone records years later,” said Hampden Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green.

They told the jury that Pinney tried to commit suicide the night of Moore’s murder as investigators found him with cuts on his wrists and neck, suggesting that only a guilty man would do something like that.

“That is the last desperate act of a man who knew that his life was never going to be the same, so he tried to just check out,” Green added.

The judge sent the jury to deliberate Friday afternoon.

