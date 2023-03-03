D.P.W prepares for Friday’s winter storm ahead of Thunderbirds game

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - In downtown Springfield, the Thunderbirds are back on home ice and crews have been out treating the roads throughout the city before the snowfall begins.

On Friday evening, the Springfield Department of Public Works crews at the city’s DPW headquarters, get sand ready to pre-treat the roads. Tonight’s T-Birds game is expected to end around 10 p.m., when our first alert meteorologists said snow is predicted to be falling in that area.

The Director of Public Works, Chris Cignoli shared a statement with Western Mass News:

“The precipitation is scheduled to start around 8 pm and we should only have an inch of slush on the roads by 10-11 pm when the game gets out. I expect that a lot of the first flurries on the road will melt and we will have more snow on the grass areas than we will have on the roads.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will also attend tonight’s Thunderbirds game and released a statement earlier that reads:

“The Springfield Police Department, as they always do during our Springfield Thunderbird games, will be present to assist with pedestrian and vehicle traffic.”

MassDOT also urges anyone to plan, drive slowly, and allow for extra time if they travel on Friday into Saturday.

Western Mass News will have the latest updates on Friday’s snowfall into the overnight.

