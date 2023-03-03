Dry Start to the Day with Snow on the Way Friday Night into Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as we are expecting a winter storm to move through later on Friday Evening into Saturday. However, most of the day Friday will be dry, and in fact the morning will feature lots of sunshine. Temperatures will start in the middle and upper 20′s with mostly sunny skies. As we push further into the day, cloud cover will begin to work in and the late afternoon to evening will be mainly overcast. Our storm system is currently bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and severe weather to portions of Arkansas and Missouri. The area of low pressure will pass to our west, into the great lake’s region. A coastal low will develop offshore, bringing the colder air and stronger breezes out of the east and northeast.

The leading edge of the snowfall should move in between 7-9pm Friday, becoming heavy quickly. Temperatures will be above freezing in the valley, so the snow will be more of a wet and pasty snow, lower temperatures in the hills will make the snow a bit fluffier. Snowfall rates could be as high as one inch per hour overnight Friday night, especially in northern Franklin and Berkshire counties. In the overnight, sleet will start to mix in, as temperatures remain borderline freezing throughout the night. This will decrease the snowfall amounts across the area. Some rain could also mix in at time, however that is not as likely.

In terms of snowfall amounts, most of Berkshire, and Franklin counties will see around 6-10 inches, isolated areas could see around 10-12 inches in places over 1500 feet. In the valley, it becomes more challenging. Heading towards Northampton and down to Springfield, they could see 3-6 inches. on the higher end closer to Northampton... closer to 2-4 in the greater Springfield area. Snow showers will become more scattered in nature by Saturday morning and begin to taper off in the afternoon. Temperatures Saturday will reach highs near 36.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Franklin, Hampshire counties, Northern Berkshire County, and Western Hampden County. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for Southern Berkshire County and Central and Eastern Hampden county. Those are set ot go into effect Friday evening, and last through the day Saturday. We’ll also be dealing with some gusty winds out of the east and northeast... about 10-20mph gusting up to 30mph and even 40mph in the higher elevations. With the heavier and wet nature of the snow, there is a slight risk for some power outages, but the risk is not high.

Sunday looks to be dry with a blend of sun and clouds, with breezy conditions, high around 40. The week ahead looks mainly quiet... but we are watching a clipper system monday night into tuesday which could bring brief snow showers tuesday morning. Other wise the week is quiet with temperatures near normal.

