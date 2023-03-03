East Longmeadow Police seeking identity of suspect in Pride station incidents

The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

Investigators said that he has allegedly been involved in several incidents at the Pride Gas Station in the town’s rotary.

If you know the identity of this man, you’re being asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police Department at (413) 525-5440.

