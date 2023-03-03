Leaking roof issues continue at East Longmeadow High School

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longstanding leaking roof and water damage at East Longmeadow High School has been something we’ve been following for several years. Now, more problems were reported just this week.

Our cameras capturing video inside East Longmeadow High School back in 2019 where some of the same issues could be seen, including leaky roofs and falling ceiling tiles that have been plaguing the school for years.

East Longmeadow School Committee Chairman Gregory Thompson told Western Mass News that the school is working to fix the latest round of damage.

“We believe this specific leak is due to the skylights. We have dome skylights throughout the building, we have been fixing them throughout the years. We have budgeted a replacement of 22 of those for this year,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the estimated cost to fix the immediate issues in the high school is about $3.5 million. He told us they’ll continue to make the repairs as necessary, but he believed the money would be better invested in their new school project.

“In looking to build a new high school, would it be prudent to spend that $3.5 million now to only build a new high school and potentially move-in in three to four years?” Thompson said.

Thomspon added that the school committee is currently in the design phase of the new school project with the cost yet to be determined. He is inviting community members to a meeting to show them the damage inside the high school in order to inspire increased support for a new school building.

“We do have a meeting coming up on [March 16] that the town is welcome to come for. They can ask questions, tour the building. It will be at the high school at 6 p.m. so we can give them further information at that point,” Thompson added.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.