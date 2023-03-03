Police investigate ‘swatting’ calls directed toward West Springfield High School

West Springfield High School
West Springfield High School(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities said that one local high school was the subject of two ‘swatting’ calls Friday morning.

West Springfield Police said that they received a non-emergency call around 8:30 a.m. Friday reporting a threat at West Springfield High School. They noted that the “content and context of this threat was consistent with similar ‘swatting’ calls that have plagued the state’s schools in recent weeks.”

A lockdown was put into place and no corroborating calls were received from within the school.

Police responded and conducted a sweep of the building, in conjunction with school administrators, and the threat was deemed a hoax within several minutes. The lockdown then transitioned into a shelter-in-place, which allowed classroom activities to resume.

As the building was being cleared, a second ‘swatting’ call came in approximately 15 minutes later, which invesigators immediately determined to be false.

Police cleared the scene and normal school activities resumed shortly before 9 a.m.

“All members of the West Springfield High Schools community, staff and students alike, should be applauded for their quick, level headed and coordinated response to this incident.” police noted.

