Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans, Thunderbirds mourning loss of superfan ‘Monkey Man’
Fans, Thunderbirds mourning loss of superfan ‘Monkey Man’
Holyoke Police Department Photo
A Holyoke Police Sergeant is suspended based on investigation
Our next winter storm arrives Friday evening and night and wraps up later Saturday.
Late winter storm set to bring accumulating snow Friday night
Northampton using ARPA funds for ‘Ninja Turtle’ manhole covers
Northampton using ARPA funds for ‘Ninja Turtle’ manhole covers
Trustee David Lipshutz claimed the Mega Millions prize on behalf of the Skylark Group Trust.
Winner claims $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize sold in Belchertown

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP...
Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia
Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, an Ohio native, who is set to receive the Medal of Honor for his...
LIVE: After decades, Black Vietnam vet at last getting his due: Medal of Honor
State officials have released their latest list of names of people who have unclaimed property...
Several Boston sports stars among those added to state’s unclaimed property list
The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
THE LATEST: Parking Bans