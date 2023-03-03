Several Boston sports stars among those added to state’s unclaimed property list

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials have released their latest list of names of people who have unclaimed property and some familiar faces among them.

Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said that over 50,000 new properties, worth millions of dollars, have been added from individuals and businesses. Among those on the list include Tom Brady, David Ortiz, Kevin Garnett, and Tuukka Rask. The newest list only includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100.

The state said that one in ten Massachusetts residents are owed unclaimed money and property, which includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. The property is turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

Goldberg said in a statement:

“As Tom Brady likes to say, let’s go!...and to quote Kevin Garnett after winning the 2008 NBA Championship, anything is possible…especially when you visit findmassmoney.com.”

Last year, the treasurer’s office processed over 151,000 claims of over $176 million in property to its rightful owners.

To check the list or file a claim, you can visit findmassmoney.com or call (888) 344-MASS (6277).

