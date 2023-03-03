Several Boston sports stars among those added to state’s unclaimed property list

State officials have released their latest list of names of people who have unclaimed property...
State officials have released their latest list of names of people who have unclaimed property and some familiar faces among them.(AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials have released their latest list of names of people who have unclaimed property and some familiar faces among them.

Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said that over 50,000 new properties, worth millions of dollars, have been added from individuals and businesses. Among those on the list include Tom Brady, David Ortiz, Kevin Garnett, and Tuukka Rask. The newest list only includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100.

The state said that one in ten Massachusetts residents are owed unclaimed money and property, which includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. The property is turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

Goldberg said in a statement:

“As Tom Brady likes to say, let’s go!...and to quote Kevin Garnett after winning the 2008 NBA Championship, anything is possible…especially when you visit findmassmoney.com.”

Last year, the treasurer’s office processed over 151,000 claims of over $176 million in property to its rightful owners.

To check the list or file a claim, you can visit findmassmoney.com or call (888) 344-MASS (6277).

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans, Thunderbirds mourning loss of superfan ‘Monkey Man’
Fans, Thunderbirds mourning loss of superfan ‘Monkey Man’
Holyoke Police Department Photo
A Holyoke Police Sergeant is suspended based on investigation
Our next winter storm arrives Friday evening and night and wraps up later Saturday.
Late winter storm set to bring accumulating snow Friday night
Northampton using ARPA funds for ‘Ninja Turtle’ manhole covers
Northampton using ARPA funds for ‘Ninja Turtle’ manhole covers
Trustee David Lipshutz claimed the Mega Millions prize on behalf of the Skylark Group Trust.
Winner claims $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize sold in Belchertown

Latest News

The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
THE LATEST: Parking Bans
West Springfield High School
Police investigate ‘swatting’ calls directed toward West Springfield High School
Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools discuss higher compensations, layoffs
Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools discuss higher compensations, layoffs
MGM Springfield hosts hiring event
MGM Springfield hosts hiring event