ShotSpotter activated, Holyoke Police arrest man facing 6 charges

The Holyoke Police Department arrest suspect facing charges of lead, seizure of firearm, and...
The Holyoke Police Department arrest suspect facing charges of lead, seizure of firearm, and ammunition.(Holyoke Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department arrest suspect facing charges of lead, seizure of firearm, and ammunition.

On Friday, at 1:30 a.m. officers were notified by MDT of a ShotSpotter activation of gunshots.

Officials confirmed two gunshots were recorded at two different locations of 650 Dwight Street and 195 Oak Street.

Officer John Leahy arrived at the area of Oak Street and observed a parked vehicle with the lights turned on, with the driver, 20-year-old, Derek Carattini. Officer Frost also arrived at the scene as backup and saw a black firearm with a flashlight attached within the vehicle.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, the firearm in the vehicle is considered a ghost gun, a weapon that is known to be untraceable and two spent casings.

Carattini is facing the following charges:

-Possession of a firearm without an FID card.

-Possession of ammunition without an FID card.

-Improper storage of a firearm.

-Discharge of a firearm within 500 ft. of a building.

-Carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

-Destruction of property.

On Friday morning, at 9:15 a.m. Holyoke crews also responded to a call from a resident on Oak Street for a reported bullet hole in her bedroom window.

Officials confirmed that the resident recalls hearing glass breaking around 1:30 a.m. and thought it was a bottle breaking at first.

According to Holyoke Dispatch, they did not received any calls regarding the shots fired, but due to the ShotSpotter they were able to track down Carattini.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans, Thunderbirds mourning loss of superfan ‘Monkey Man’
Fans, Thunderbirds mourning loss of superfan ‘Monkey Man’
Holyoke Police Department Photo
A Holyoke Police Sergeant is suspended based on investigation
Our next winter storm arrives Friday evening and night and wraps up later Saturday.
Late winter storm set to bring accumulating snow Friday night
Liam's 2 p.m. update
Dry start to the day with snow on the way Friday night into Saturday
Northampton using ARPA funds for ‘Ninja Turtle’ manhole covers
Northampton using ARPA funds for ‘Ninja Turtle’ manhole covers

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Victim’s family anxiously awaiting verdict in Springfield murder trial
West Springfield High School
Police investigate ‘swatting’ calls directed toward West Springfield High School
East Longmeadow School Committee Chairman Gregory Thompson told Western Mass News that the...
Leaking roof issues continue at East Longmeadow High School
The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
THE LATEST: Parking Bans