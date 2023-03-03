ShotSpotter activated, Holyoke Police arrest man facing 6 charges

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department arrest suspect facing charges of lead, seizure of firearm, and ammunition.

On Friday, at 1:30 a.m. officers were notified by MDT of a ShotSpotter activation of gunshots.

Officials confirmed two gunshots were recorded at two different locations of 650 Dwight Street and 195 Oak Street.

Officer John Leahy arrived at the area of Oak Street and observed a parked vehicle with the lights turned on, with the driver, 20-year-old, Derek Carattini. Officer Frost also arrived at the scene as backup and saw a black firearm with a flashlight attached within the vehicle.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, the firearm in the vehicle is considered a ghost gun, a weapon that is known to be untraceable and two spent casings.

Carattini is facing the following charges:

-Possession of a firearm without an FID card.

-Possession of ammunition without an FID card.

-Improper storage of a firearm.

-Discharge of a firearm within 500 ft. of a building.

-Carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

-Destruction of property.

On Friday morning, at 9:15 a.m. Holyoke crews also responded to a call from a resident on Oak Street for a reported bullet hole in her bedroom window.

Officials confirmed that the resident recalls hearing glass breaking around 1:30 a.m. and thought it was a bottle breaking at first.

According to Holyoke Dispatch, they did not received any calls regarding the shots fired, but due to the ShotSpotter they were able to track down Carattini.

