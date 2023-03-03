Town by Town: Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Ava Duvernay’s Selma movie event, UMass nursing program

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Amherst.

Springfield native Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss turned 119 today!

This weekend, Springfield is remembering the legendary children’s author Dr. Seuss.

On Saturday, the Dr. Seuss Museum will be celebrating his birthday with lots of fun activities such as character meet and greets, balloon hats, story time with the cat in the hat and more.

In Chicopee, where the city is holding their rescheduled Black History Month movie event. The screening had been rescheduled from February 23 to Mach 2 due to inclement weather.

The event featured the screening of Ava Duvernay’s Selma, sponsored by the offices of Senator Adam Gomez, state rep. Shirley Arriaga, and state rep. Michael Finn.

The movie night kicked off at 4:45 p.m. at the renovated city hall third floor auditorium and will wrap up around 6:30 p.m.

Starting in February and ending in May, nursing students from the University of Massachusetts will be working at the senior center every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This program helps the future nurses by allowing them to practice and work on education, events, public health issues and more.

Mathew Surdy, one of the nursing students involved in the program shared why he feels working helps towards your future.

“It’s a really rewarding gratifying experience to work with the South Hadley Council of Aging very grateful to be there we have a lot of opportunities planned for them just education about exercises water a vaccine clinic,” said Matthew Surdy. “This environment is great it’s pretty much constant communication with people day in and day out that you’ll be working with in the future as a nurse.”

Surdy told us he’s using this program to absorb as much information as he can regarding what education patients tend to lack in their health to make him a better health care provider in the future.

