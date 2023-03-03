Victim’s family anxiously awaiting verdict in Springfield murder trial

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a Springfield woman murdered in 2014 is anxiously waiting for justice. On Friday, closing arguments were presented in the case of Fredrick Pinney, who is accused of killing Tayclair Moore back in 2014. Now, it’s up to the jury to find him guilty or not guilty.

“This time was needed to be able to get that closure as a family,” said Moore’s brother, Malikameer Andrade.

Moore’s family spoke with Western Mass News following closing arguments on Friday. Moore was strangled and killed back in 2014. Pinney is on trial for her murder for a second time after the first trial in 2016 was deemed a mistrial.

“It’s kind of hitting me really hard this time. I’m just so anxious because you really don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Moore’s sister Kenyetta Alston.

Moore’s family said sitting through the trial this time around has been much harder...

“A lot of stuff came out this time around, a lot more details and discussion of certain things that really brought back not the best memories,” said Moore’s sister Barbara Wells.

They are hopeful the jury will deliver a fair and just verdict, but no matter the outcome, the family said they are ready to put this trial behind them.

“I’m waiting to be able to breathe again once this verdict comes in, either way that it goes. We may not be happy with it, we may be happy with it, but at least, we’ll be able to breathe again,” Wells added.

