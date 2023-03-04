2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst

By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of students were transported by ambulance and two were arrested during the annual Blarney Blowout weekend at UMass Amherst.

Blarney Blowout is known as one of the university’s largest party weekends.

As the early St. Patrick’s Day celebration took place in Amherst, we’re told that excessive drinking left dozens needing medical treatment.

According to the Amherst Fire Department, they handled 28 requests for ambulance transport which prompted additional resources.

A spokesperson from the University of Massachusetts Amherst told Western Mass News in a statement in part:

“Students gathered in a number of locations in town and joint planning minimized large-scale disturbances. Amherst Police and UMass Police reported two arrests for underage possession of alcohol and responded to numerous calls for service.”

We also witnessed a large police presence from neighboring communities such as Northampton, Chicopee, Easthampton, and the Mass. State Police.

Several UMass students told us they have noticed a large police presence this Saturday afternoon compared to years in the past.

“I saw plenty of cops,” said Ronan Lambert. “It was very hectic. This whole street was booked up with students and faculty. Cops were everywhere.”

Lambert and others tell us they’re glad to see the extra law enforcement who they say are just trying to keep them and others safe.

In addition to police officers, we also saw several fire engines and ambulances on-scene.

