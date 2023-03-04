Crews respond to shed fire on Main Street in Agawam

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Agawam responded to Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a shed fire.

According to Agawam Fire, they received the call around 6 a.m.

Officials said that responding crews located a detached shed fully-involved in fire.

Two people were reported injured and sent to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. One person was listed in critical condition while the other was stable and only suffered minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation by State Police Troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshals Office, the Agawam Police Department, and Agawam Fire Department.

Officials said that the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

