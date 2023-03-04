Dry on Sunday, Watching a Clipper System for Monday Night into Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our system that brought snow and sleet to Western Mass has moved offshore, leaving overcast skies Saturday afternoon and evening. Many areas across the lower valley saw about 3 to 5 inches of a heavier wet snow. The hill towns and portions of Berkshire and Franklin Counties saw the bigger amounts. Anywhere from about 8 to 11 inches of a fluffier snow. There was a decent amount of melting too as we pushed through the afternoon Saturday with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 30′s.

Moving through Saturday night, overcast skies will hang tough during the overnight, with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 20′s. Re-freeze is a concern with the melting that took place during the day, so be on the lookout for black ice. Patchy fog is possible with some holes in the overcast, and a slight breeze out of the northwest at about 5 to 15mph. Heading into the day on Sunday, we will start off mostly cloudy and as the day wears on, we should see decreasing clouds. Mostly sunny skies are more likely has we approach 4 to 6pm. We should maintain a slight breeze out of the northwest at about 5 to 10mph with highs reaching the lower and middle 40′s.

Monday looks to be a mostly sunny day with breezes picking up, sustained to about 10 to 20mph gusting up to 30mph at times, with highs in the middle 40′s. We are watching a clipper system, otherwise known as a fast-moving low-pressure system, coming from the great lakes region for Monday Night into Tuesday. Originally, the system was tracking just to our south opening the chance for some snow showers or mixed precipitation for the early morning hours Tuesday, potentially impacting the morning commute. More recently, that track has shifted more to the south, meaning it would be a miss for Western Mass. This will potentially be our next weather maker, and something to watch.

The remainder of the week looks to be quiet, with highs in the lower to middle 40′s Wednesday through Saturday, with breezy conditions and a blend of sun and clouds. We are watching for the potential of some snow showers for next Sunday. Right now, it looks to start as snow showers then change over to rain later in the day, coming down heavier at times potentially. Showers could continue through the day next Monday, and snow showers are possible next Tuesday with highs in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Something to keep an eye on was the week goes on.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.