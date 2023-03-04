Fallen trees, power lines close portion of Glendale St. in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Glendale Street in Easthampton is closed for an indefinite amount of time after fallen trees downed several power lines in the area.

According to Easthampton Police, the road is closed from South Street to West Street.

Police ask that drivers seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.