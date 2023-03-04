Greenfield Police budget cuts impacts winter storm response

GREENFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s night two of adjusted hours for the Greenfield Police Department with State Police picking up the overnight calls and how it affects Friday’s winter storm response.

In January, Greenfield’s Police Chief announced that this new schedule for officers is due to budget cuts and it officially began this week.

Outside the Greenfield Police Department there’s a massive sign with a reminder of the changes and the police department’s phone number.

During the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., the city will be utilizing the State Police services if needed, but with another winter storm on the way we spoke with the city’s mayor Roxann Wedegartner, who told us the city is well-protected by the state and city police.

“We do have the ability should they not be available because the likelihood that they could be very much involved up and down 91,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “We understand that is their job primarily but so we do have the ability to call any officers if we need them, especially, if there were a major accident.”

Mayor Wedegartner added that she hasn’t heard many concerns about the adjusted hours.

Mayor Wedegartner is currently working with the finance director on next year’s fiscal budget and said they are presenting a police budget they expect to pass, fully funded.

Deputy Police Chief Bill Gordon shared with us that people should call 911 in an emergency and added that dispatch will always be available 24/7.

