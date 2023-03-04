Holyoke crews respond to an overturned car on Maple Street

On Friday, crews responded to an overturned vehicle on Maple and Hampshire Street.
On Friday, crews responded to an overturned vehicle on Maple and Hampshire Street.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, crews responded to an overturned vehicle on Maple and Hampshire Street.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, they received the call at 8:30 p.m.

Officials confirmed they stabilized the car and one person was transported due to minor injuries from the accident.

The cause is currently under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.

