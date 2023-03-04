NTSB: Passenger on plane diverted to Bradley International Airport dies from severe turbulence

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - The NTSB is investigating after a passenger on a private plane died from severe turbulence on Friday.

According to the FAA, a pilot was flying from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene New Hampshire to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia when the plane was diverted to Bradley International Airport.

The Connecticut Airport Authority says the private aircraft was diverted to Bradley around 4:00 pm due to a medical emergency.

State Troopers also say they responded to a medical assist call at the airport.

The plane, a Bombardier Challenger 300, was carrying three passengers and two crew members when the plane was diverted.

According to the NTSB, one of the passengers sustained fatal injuries from severe turbulence.

The incident is currently being investigated by the NTSB and the FBI, state police say.

The NTSB is examining flight data and voice recordings to gather more information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

NTSB is investigating the March 3 turbulence event involving a Bombardier Challenger 300 airplane that diverted to Windsor Locks, Connecticut and resulted in fatal injuries to a passenger. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.