Snow and Sleet continue this morning, leading to hazardous travel conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Storm Warnings are up for Franklin, Hampshire, northern Berkshire, and western Hampden Counties from through 7pm.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for central and eastern Hampden and southern Berkshire County through 7pm.

Snow and sleet continue to fall this morning, coming down heavily at times. Across the lower valley and up through the Berkshires, snow is mixing with or has changed over to sleet. Meanwhile, most of Franklin County continues to see snow-and up around and north of Rt. 2 should be the highest totals in our area.

Snow/sleet amounts will range from 3-6″ across Hampden and southern Berkshire County, while 6-10″ in total is expected throughout the hill towns, Hampshire and Franklin Counties-especially the higher terrain. Central Hampshire may end up in the 3-6″ range. Snow-covered and slushy roads will make for hazardous to dangerous travel conditions this morning, so travel with caution.

Low pressure to our south continues moving east toward the Cape today, which will eventually bring in another burst of snow for the hill towns and upper valley. The lower valley will likely continue with a wintry mix. Rain and snow showers get lighter by Noon and gradually taper off, with a few flurries lingering in the Berkshires into tonight. Temperatures hold fairly steady with highs in the lower to middle 30s and wind remains gusty, shifting to the Northeast, then North. Breezes become lighter tonight.

Patchy fog early tonight, then mostly cloudy overnight with a light northerly breeze. Temperatures fall into the 20s, so prep for freezing roads and black ice. High pressure builds for Sunday, so we will have a dry day, but brisk with patchy clouds. Sunshine returns Monday, but as low pressure to our northeast strengthens, so will our wind. Northwesterly wind gusts may get to 30mph, adding a chill to the day.

The remainder of our week is looking seasonable and fairly quiet. One bump in the road is a quick-moving Clipper that approaches Monday night through Tuesday morning. These systems can be sneaky, possibly bringing some light snow to our area for the Tuesday morning commute. Something to watch.

