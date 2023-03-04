Springfield Museums celebrating Dr. Seuss’s 119th birthday with special celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - March 2nd was Dr. Seuss’s 119th birthday, and the Springfield Museums held a birthday celebration of their own Saturday for the beloved American author whose roots lie right here in Springfield.

Family engagement coordinator for the Springfield Museums, Abby Garner, told Western Mass News that the beloved author, whose classics are displayed in Springfield Museums’ Dr. Seuss exhibit, were enjoyed by folks young and old alike.

“When families come down, parents always say, ‘Oh, I remember that book when I was a kid!’ Or, asking their kids if they know that one,” Garner said. “Some of them, they don’t know that maybe their kids or grandkids know because there are some of the newer ones.”

Jasarah Burgos of Springfield told Western Mass News that she finds herself reading her favorite Dr. Seuss books from her childhood to her kids.

“When I was a child, mom introduced him to me, but I lived in Puerto Rico, so when we moved here to Springfield and we got to know the whole story, coming to the museum, it was really exciting to be a part of it,” she said.

However, while one of Burgos’s kids has their favorite sorted out, she hopes Dr. Seuss’s birthday bash will help her youngest find his favorite Seuss classic.

“Green Eggs and Ham for Raynaldo,” she told us. “We still don’t know for Sebastian, but we’ll see...”

