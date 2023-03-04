Town by Town: Marshal Mania kick-off event, Bay Path Student Success Center, Cinemark Theaters

By Joe Chaisson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Longmeadow, and Cinemark Theaters.

On Friday, the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke is hosting the 2023 Marshal Mania Kick-Off party at Gateway city arts, on Race Street.

Doors open from 6:30 p.m., with Holyoke native Ed Jackowski starting the show at 8 p.m., followed by a headliner unforgettable fire, a U2 cover band, at 9 p.m.

There will be a cash bar, food from bub’s bar BQ for sale, and raffles. Tickets are $20 per person.

Congressman Richard Neal joined Bay Path University President Sandra J. Doran to announce a one-million-dollar earmark to launch a student success center at the university in Longmeadow.

The allocation was made possible through congressionally direct spending from the Department of Education. Congressman Neal included funding for this project in the fiscal year 2023 spending bill that was signed into law on December 29, 2022.

Now in Cinemark! from Friday through Sunday, moviegoers can take in all this year’s best picture, best live action, and animated short film nominees in advance of the 95th Oscars that airs on Sunday.

Tickets include showings of all certain nominated films.

Passes costs $40 and can be purchased at Cinemark.com

