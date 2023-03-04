Western Mass. kicks off weekend with second winter storm this week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - From snow to sleet to rain and back to snow again  – it was a mess of a winter storm across western Massachusetts Saturday morning, but downtown Northampton was covered in a blanket of white.

Western Mass News caught up with cleaning crews who woke up early to clear off the sidewalks for residents.

“We’re doing most of the sidewalks in the center,” said Lee Bell of Northampton. “What a beautiful day, though. Snow is a little bit heavy, but it’s New England. What a gorgeous day to be out here in the snow; look at how beautiful it is out here.”

Bell told us that he has missed snow like this, after having such a mild winter.

“Keep it coming,” he said. “I love it.”

Some of his coworkers like George Bodzinski agreed, accompanying his dad who was working with Lee Saturday morning.

“It’s fun to shovel and roll around in,” he said.

He told Western Mass News that he loves to shovel, something most of us probably dread about snowstorms.

Bodzinski: “My favorite part is that you get to shovel.”

Reporter: “You like shoveling?”

Bodzinski: “Mhmm.”

Reporter: “No way! You can come shovel my driveway then, huh?”

Bodzinski: “Mhmm.”

However, one thing he wished was different about this storm -- that it could have been on a weekday, so he would get a day off from school.

