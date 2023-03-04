Winter weather blankets western Mass. for second time this week

Old Man Winter has paid a second visit to western Massachusetts this week.
By Matt Price, Paris Dunford and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Parts of the lower Pioneer Valley are on tap to see approximately three to six inches of slushy, wet snow because of some sleet mixing in, while northern parts of the valley and the hilltowns could see six to ten inches of snow.

As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday, MassDOT said that they had 1,791 pieces of equipment out on the state’s highways for storm operations.

In addition, the speed limit on the Mass. Pike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to mile-marker 41 in Westfield. Also, no tandem tractor-trailers or special permit vehciles are allowed on the Pike.

