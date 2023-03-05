Cooper’s Gifts hosts Celtic celebration and food drive in Agawam

By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cooper’s Gifts planned a Celtic Celebration event where Celtic products were for sale in Agawam.

The event also featured a book signing for two local authors and a live demo for crocheting a Celtic neck wrap.

Kate Gourde, the owner of the food drive told us their mission and what one lucky donor could win.

“We are helping the parish cupboard and we have a fantastic raffle prize set up,” said Gourde. “Which is $150 dollar value and includes this beautiful cape shawl, and a great shamrock bracelet, and two luxe bar kits...Irish bar kits...It’s $150 dollar value and people can enter to win that just by bringing in food donations. We give you one ticket for every food item that you bring in.”

Cooper’s gifts will also be collecting non-perishable food donations for the parish cupboard through March 17.

The raffle basket winner will be notified on St. Patrick’s Day.

