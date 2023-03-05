Family brings domestic violence awareness for Jessica Rojas, murdered in 2012

By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A domestic violence awareness ride took place in Springfield in memory of Jessica Rojas, who was murdered by her then boyfriend on March 3, 2012 on the night of her 25th birthday.

Every year, the Rojas family and friends come together in some way to celebrate Jessica’s life and bring awareness to domestic violence.

Mayor Domenic Sarno also joined the ride for awareness and said in quote:

“The brave men and women of the Springfield Police Department responds to more than 10,000 calls for domestic violence each year. This is a serious issue and one that deserves our full attention.”

Mayor Sarno said Jessica Rojas was a bright, smart, and beautiful young lady who had a bright future working in our law department. Sadly, her life was tragically cut short because of domestic violence.

The Springfield Police Department has a dedicated staff of domestic violence advocates to provide help and support to victims.

If you are or think you may be a victim of domestic violence do not hesitate to call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302.

