Lots Of Melting Ahead! Any Chance Of Rebuilding The Snowpack?
By Zack Duhaime
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On this first Sunday in March, we will start off mostly cloudy and as the day wears on, we should see decreasing clouds. More sunny likely as we approach dinner time. We should maintain a breeze out of the northwest at about to 10-15mph with highs reaching the lower and middle 40′s. Expect a good deal of melting.

Monday looks to be a mostly sunny day with breezes picking up, sustained to about 10 to 20mph gusting up to 30mph at times, with highs in the middle 40′s. We are watching a clipper system, otherwise known as a fast-moving low-pressure system, coming from the great lakes region for Monday Night into Tuesday. Originally, the system was tracking just to our south opening the chance for some snow showers or mixed precipitation for the early morning hours Tuesday, potentially impacting the morning commute. This will potentially be our next weather maker, and something to watch.

The remainder of the week looks to be quiet, with highs in the lower to middle 40′s Wednesday through Saturday, with breezy conditions and a blend of sun and clouds. We are watching for the potential for a more significant storm for next Sunday. Right now, it looks to start as snow showers then change over to rain later in the day, coming down heavier at times potentially. Plenty of time to track through the week. We also “spring” the clocks ahead 1 hour at 2 AM Sunday.

Showers could continue through the day next Monday, and snow showers are possible next Tuesday with highs in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Something to keep an eye on.

