Monson car crash causes Palmer Road to close

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Addie Patterson
Mar. 5, 2023
MONSON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to a crash on Palmer Road in Monson.

According to the Monson Fire Department, the upper part of Palmer Road is closed near the are of the old dump.

Officials asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The road is still closed and have no work yet on when it will reopen.

