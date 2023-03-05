‘Wood n Tap’ grand opening, hosts fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club

'Wood n Tap' grand opening, hosts fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club
By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, the West Springfield “Wood n Tap” had its official grand opening this evening.

This is the first Massachusetts location for the Connecticut-based restaurant.

The opening included a fundraiser for the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club.

Phil Barnett, the co-founder and co-president of the Wood n Tap shared how the opening night has been so far.

“We have two events going on this evening, the first one started at 4 p.m. and went to 6:30 p.m., and now we start our second event here at 7:30 p.m.,” said Barnett. “The first event was fantastic so far. People left happy, full, and had a great chance to see the restaurant set up here.”

The owners said they will continue giving back to the community by raising money for other non-profits towards the future.

