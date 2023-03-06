1 person dead following weekend fire on Main Street in Agawam

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend fire in Agawam.

Local and state officials said in a joint statement Monday that firefighters were called to the area of 901 Main Street in Agawam shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday for a reported fire in a detached shed.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing at the shed.

One person, an older man, suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died on Sunday. Another adult was “less seriously injured,” according to officials.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family and a loss for our community...On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences and support,” said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois in a statement.

Investigators have determined that the fire began inside the shed where power equipment, gasoline, and other items were stored. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

