1 person dead following weekend fire on Main Street in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend fire in Agawam.

Local and state officials said in a joint statement Monday that firefighters were called to the area of 901 Main Street in Agawam shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday for a reported fire in a detached shed.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing at the shed.

One person, an older man, suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died on Sunday. Another adult was “less seriously injured,” according to officials.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family and a loss for our community...On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences and support,” said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois in a statement.

Investigators have determined that the fire began inside the shed where power equipment, gasoline, and other items were stored. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.