1 person suffers minor injuries in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

One vehicle rolled onto it’s side in the incident, which took place along Page Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m.

One person was treated for minor injuries on-scene.

Officials said that one lane of traffic was closed, but motorists were still able to get around the area.

