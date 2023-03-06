1 person suffers minor injuries in Springfield crash
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
One vehicle rolled onto it’s side in the incident, which took place along Page Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m.
One person was treated for minor injuries on-scene.
Officials said that one lane of traffic was closed, but motorists were still able to get around the area.
