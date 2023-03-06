2 arrested, 2 guns seized during downtown Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two loaded guns and made two arrests on Friday at the intersection of Main and Court Streets.

Springfield detectives, along with Holyoke Police, had been conducting an illegal firearms investigation for the past several months and Tyesha Feliciano was their alleged suspect.

Detectives saw Feliciano in the driver’s seat of a car that was idling outside an apartment complex on School Street. The car was unregistered and Feliciano is unlicensed. As Feliciano drove away, more officers arrived and stopped the car near the intersection of Main and Court Streets.

Investigators reportedly recovered a loaded ‘ghost gun’ under the driver’s seat where Feliciano was sitting. Another weapon was lso seized from the fanny-pack of a 15-year-old passenger.

Both Feliciano and the teenager were placed under arrest. Two other people inside the car were released.

Feliciano is facing several gun-related charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.