College students react to ‘Blarney Blowout’ drinking aftermath in Amherst

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of students from area colleges were transported by ambulance on Saturday from excessive drinking at the “Blarney Blowout” in Amherst.

UMass students told me while they appreciate the tradition, people should be more mindful of their drinking.

UMass freshman Kat Kelley recalled what she saw at the annual St. Patrick’s Day event, one of the largest party weekends of the year for hundreds of college students in the area.

“There were definitely a lot of ambulances in the area, just going back and forth from the townhouses,” said Kelley. “I did see a lot of people laying on the ground, very intoxicated, kind of just their friends taking care of them.”

It took a turn for many students, as the town’s fire department, with mutual aid, responded to 41 ambulance calls.

Officials said many of the transport was for excess drinking and required mutual aid from surrounding communities.

Amherst town manager Paul Bockelman shared a statement with Western Mass News that reads in part:

“The high call volume for police and medical is a serious concern for the town as we approach spring weekends.”

While many students said drinking can be part of the college experience, they add people should take precautions to take care of themselves.

“College students are going to do what they do, but obviously there comes a point in time where you gotta know your limit and stay within that,” said a freshman, Owen Murphy.

Along with the multiple medical calls from this weekend, police say they arrested two people for underage drinking at Saturday’s events.

