Comedian Bill Burr to perform at MassMutual Center this summer

Bill Burr arrives at the premiere of "Blonde," Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theatre...
Bill Burr arrives at the premiere of "Blonde," Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Comedian Bill Burr will be making another stop in Springfield this summer.

MassMutual Center officials said Monday that Burr will take the stage at the arena on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

“We are extremely excited that Bill Burr will be returning to the MassMutual Center this summer! His incredible comedy will provide an amazing evening for everyone in attendance – making it a night to remember in Springfield,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan in a statement.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

