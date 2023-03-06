Comedian Bill Burr to perform at MassMutual Center this summer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Comedian Bill Burr will be making another stop in Springfield this summer.

MassMutual Center officials said Monday that Burr will take the stage at the arena on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

“We are extremely excited that Bill Burr will be returning to the MassMutual Center this summer! His incredible comedy will provide an amazing evening for everyone in attendance – making it a night to remember in Springfield,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan in a statement.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

