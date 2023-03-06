LIVE AT 10:30 - Update on 1978 Granby unsolved homicide

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An update is expected Monday into a decades-old unsolved homicide case in Hampshire County.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, along with Granby Police, will hold a press conference today to the case of the “Granby girl” whose remains were found off of Amherst Street in Granby in 1978. Her remains were later buried in a Granby cemetery with a headstone that read “UnKnown.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

