Mainly dry, seasonable week; potential snow for the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our weather this week is being driven by an area of low pressure in the upper levels and at the surface across Newfoundland. This low will be drifting back southwestward, then back to the east over the next few days. This low plus strong high pressure over south-central Canada will keep a steady northerly flow in place this week along with some daily gusty breezes.

Blustery today, but mild as temperatures hit the upper 40s in the lower valley and lower 40s farther north and west. Wind gusts ease tonight, but we do keep a breeze overnight. Temperatures dip into the 20s and wind chills may hit teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another breezy day with a northwesterly wind at 15-25mph. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies-a trend that will last much of the week. Dry weather will be persistent too.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature seasonable temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 40s along with gusty breezes out of the north. Expect dry weather and a mix of sun and clouds both days.

The pressure gradient from the nearby coastal low and high pressure system to our northwest will finally ease by Friday, allowing for much lighter breezes. Skies should stay mostly sunny and temperatures return to the mid 40s with a few spots nearing 50.

Our next weather-maker is still a big question mark for southern New England. Low pressure moving in from the Midwest will bring chances for wet weather starting Saturday, then a developing coastal low could bring more impactful weather as the weekend goes on. However, there’s a chance the coastal low stays too far south to bring us much. So, right now it’s a wait game with a chance for a wintry mix this weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

