Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a scramble in Springfield after word got out that the state was sending 30 homeless families to a hotel in the city last Friday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno shared his concerns with Western Mass News after he said he was not notified about this ahead of time. He told us that no formal plans were made for Springfield to take on these homeless families who were being sent in from across the state. He is now calling upon other cities in western Massachusetts to help give more people shelter.

Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state, meaning that if you qualify, the government can provide short-term shelter. However, on Friday, the Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be staying in the Holiday Inn Express on State Street – something he said caught him off guard.

“If there’s no communication, you create disastrous situations, which is not fair to the city in question, in this case Springfield, and to the homeless families who are in need,” Mayor Sarno said.

He told Western Mass News that the city of Springfield has taken in homeless families in the past. However, he said that Springfield has a homeless population of its own to focus on before taking on others from outside the city.

“We’ll be more than happy if there is some way we can help out within reason, but my first priority is the people of Springfield,” Mayor Sarno said.

We reached out to the state for comment on this situation. We were told, in part:

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to ensuring that families experiencing homelessness have access to safe shelter. With our Emergency Assistance system currently at capacity, we have to use every tool in our toolkit to accommodate demand, including utilizing available hotels throughout the state. We are committed to maintaining close communication with communities throughout this process.”

Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News that he has spoken with Governor Healey and other state leaders since Friday’s miscommunication, saying that he hopes to have clear communication with the administration going forward to help out the homeless population as much as possible.

“Now, the lines of communication are open, good conversation with Lieutenant Governor Driscoll Friday evening, and a good conversation with my team Saturday morning on if we can help, offer some suggestions whether it’s Springfield or regionally,” he said.

We have learned that all 30 families ended up staying in a different shelter Friday night, not in Springfield.

