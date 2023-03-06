Officials issue fish consumption advisory after PFAS found at 2 local state parks

State officials have issued a warning about eating fish at two fishing spots in western...
State officials have issued a warning about eating fish at two fishing spots in western Massachusetts because those sites are on a list of places where chemicals dangerous to humans have been detected.(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State officials have issued a warning about eating fish at two fishing spots in western Massachusetts because those sites are on a list of places where chemicals dangerous to humans have been detected.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has found polyfluoroalkyl substances, otherwise known as PFAS, in the fish in two bodies of water in western Massachusetts. They said that, if consumed, it could have major health effects on humans. In their warning that went out Monday, Mass. DPH said that PFAS are a group of chemicals used since the 1950s to manufacture stain-resistant, water-resistant, and non-stick products.

Mass. DPH reported the higher levels of these chemicals were found in freshwater fish at the Chicopee Reservoir, Pequot Pond in Westfield, and other locations across the state, including:

  • Ashland Reservoir, Ashland
  • Lake Cochituate, Natick
  • Dennison Lake, Winchendon
  • Dunn Pond, Gardner
  • Fearing Pond, Plymouth
  • Houghtons Pond, Milton
  • Pearce Lake, Saugus
  • Lake Quinsigamond, Worcester
  • Walden Pond, Concord
  • Wallum Lake, Douglas
  • Watsons Pond, Taunton

Western Mass News spoke with some people who were taking their afternoon stroll in Chicopee State Park about these chemicals being found in fish locally.

“It’s not too good,” said Jack Presto of Chicopee.

“I’d need to know more, but it doesn’t sound like a good thing certainly off the bat,” added Ryan Steele of Chicopee.

Those who consume contaminated fish in these waters are at risk for serious health consequences. Mass. DPH said PFAS exposure has been shown to cause developmental health effects in fetuses during pregnancy. Some studies also suggest an increased risk of developing cancer following long-term exposure to the chemicals.

Mass. DPH also tested surface-level water for PFAS. They found chemicals in the water are not at levels that would be unsafe for swimming or recreational activities.

