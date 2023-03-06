Pittsfield Police seeking public’s help locating 2 missing teens

15-year-old Josiah Delph 030623
15-year-old Josiah Delph 030623(Pittsfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.

According to Pittsfield Police, 17-year-old Trevin Foster and 15-year-old Josiah Delph may be together.

Foster is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to be about 5′8″ and 140 lbs. he was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. A picture of Foster was not provided by police as one has not yet been made available.

Delph is described as a white male with brown hair. He is about 5′9″ and 158 lbs. He was last seen wearing an off-white sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

If you have information on Foster of Delph’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

